Chandler Police: Father and son killed in hit and run, driver sought

Chandler police are looking for a dark-colored SUV believed to be a 2012-2016 Dodge Durango with heavy front-end damage following a fatal hit-and-run.

Police say a 50-year-old man from Bangladesh, Mohammad Misbah Uddin, and his 12-year-old son, Abdullah, were killed after being struck early Monday evening.

According to police, the two were crossing Alma School Road at Erie Street when a northbound SUV hit them. They were walking to a local mosque for evening prayer.

Police said the SUV continued north on Alma School after hitting the pedestrians and that the vehicle could have radiator damage.

Family members tell FOX 10 the two had only been in America for less than two weeks.

"Everybody came here to Arizona 10 days ago, literally, my father applied for them to come to the US 14 years ago," said Irfan Uddin, victims' cousin.

Abdullah was supposed to start the 6th grade at his new school this week.

The family now relies on their faith, praying the suspect turns themself in or is found.

"We did not see the driver, but he could at least stay and respect a human being," said Mohammad Iqbal Uddin, brother of the father.