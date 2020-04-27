Chandler police investigating officer-involved shooting; may be related to earlier incident

Chandler police are investigating another officer-involved shooting near Arizona Avenue and Galveston, which is believed to be related to another shooting earlier this morning.

Police say they have a home in the 500 block of Delaware surrounded with the suspect believed to be inside.

The police officer is conscious and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Residents in the area are advised to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.