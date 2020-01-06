Chandler Police looking for missing 13-year-old

article

Chandler Police officials are asking for the public's help as they try to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to a statement, Sidarth Sai Kanderi was last seen by his family at his home near Chandler Heights and Gilbert Roads at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say Sidarth may have left his home riding an orange and red bicycle, and is reportedly in possession of a cell phone that is either turned off, or has run out of battery.

Sidarth is described by police as 5'5" tall, weighing 120 lbs. Police say it is not known what Sidarth was wearing at the time of his appearance.

Anyone with information should call your local police department.