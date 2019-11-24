Chandler Police looking for missing teenage boy with autism

article

Chandler Police are seeking help in locating a missing teenage boy with autism.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Jacob Ikeler, who is diagnosed with autism. He is a white male, 5'03", 103 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jacob was last seen in the 2000 block of East Indigo Drive in Chandler on November 22. He was last seen wearing beige pants, a light blue shirt and glasses.

The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Jacob. They say his mental capacity ranges from late childhood to early teens and doesn't have his prescribed medications with him.

If you have any information please contact Chandler Police at 480-782-4130.