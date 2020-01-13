Chandler Police: Missing boy did not board school bus at elementary school

article

Chandler Police officials are asking for the public's help as they looking for a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to officials, Xavier Chapman did not board his bus as Conley Elementary School at the end of the school day on Monday. Conley Elementary is located near Frye and Dobson Roads, near Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Police officials say Xavier is 5'5" tall, with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a red hoodie that features the letter "A" and red jogger-style pants.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.