Chandler Police say 3 men are responsible for violent Chandler Mall stabbing

Three teens were taken to the hospital on Friday, March 12 following a fight that ended in a stabbing incident at Chandler Mall. Now, police are searching for those responsible.

According to police, the incident began at around 5:30 p.m., when a large fight between teenagers broke out on the lower northwest level of the mall.

On March 16, police detailed their investigation, saying, "The investigation revealed two groups of males had an exchange of words, leading to a physical altercation. One subject, a white male wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, began stabbing the other group of males with a knife. This subject was accompanied by two other white males also involved in the fight."

All of the victims were taken to the hospital, according to reports, and are expected to be OK.

Police say they're looking for three suspects now.

"The subject with the knife is a white male, 18-21 years of age, wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, white face mask, gray sweat pants, and sandals. The second subject is a white male, 18-21 years of age, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, white face mask, red shorts, and black sandals. The third subject is a white mal wearing a white and dark blue striped shirt, dark face mask, and red beanie type hat," police said, describing the men they're looking for.

Chandler Police say these three men were involved in a stabbing on March 12.

Below is the 4-door sedan police are searching for that they believe is connected to the suspects.

Chandler stabbing suspect car

Anyone with information should contact Chandler Police at 480-782-4130.

