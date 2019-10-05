Chandler Police search for armed and dangerous man accused of shooting three family members

article

Chandler Police are looking for a suspect who they believe to be armed and dangerous after he allegedly shot three of his family members.

Police say 26-year-old Victor Manuel Morales shot his father, mother, and sister before running away. His father was pronounced dead on the scene and his mother and sister were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions.

Officers responded to the home near Arizona Boulevard and Ray Road just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say Morales began arguing with family members before the shooting.

Morales is 5'10", 200 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Morales is armed and dangerous. If you see him or have any information, call Chandler Police immediately.