Chandler Police searching for suspects responsible for shooting, injuring a person

A victim was shot and injured in Chandler Sunday night and police say any suspects connected to the shooting haven't been caught.

The shooting happened near 132nd Street and Frye Road, the Chandler Police Department said Feb. 21 around 9 p.m.

The victim is stable.

The suspect, or suspects, remain outstanding.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chandler Police at 480-782-4440.