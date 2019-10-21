Chandler police seeking SUV in fatal hit-and-run crash

Chandler police are looking for a dark-colored SUV believed to be a 2012-2016 Dodge Durango with heavy front-end damage following a fatal hit-and-run.

Police say a 50-year-old man from Bangladesh, Mohammad Misbah Uddin, was killed and that his 12-year-old son was in extremely critical condition after being struck early Monday evening.

According to police, the two were crossing Alma School Road at Erie Street when a northbound SUV hit them.

Police said the SUV continued north on Alma School after hitting the pedestrians and that the vehicle could have radiator damage.