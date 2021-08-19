Chandler Unified to discuss mask mandate, other COVID-19 mitigation options during meeting

During a meeting on the night of Aug. 19, Chandler Unified School District's board will discuss options to mitigate COVID-19.

Currently, the district does not have a mask mandate in place, but that will be discussed, and a vote could take place.

Currently, there are 157 active COVID cases out of a little more than 49,000 students and staff in the district.

Parents speak out as mask mandate debates continue

"Your mitigation strategy is meaningless without a mask mandate," said Dr. Joseph Wong, during a Chandler Unified board meeting a week ago. He has two children in the district, and said he wants CUSD to issue a mask mandate.

Even without a mask mandate at the present time, Dr. Wong's kids still wear masks to school.

"Even if the majority of their peers are not wearing masks, and that's a little bit disappointing and it's always a fear of mine that I would unknowingly bring it back or they may contract COVID from one of their peers," said Dr. Wong.

Other parents who don't agree on a mandate say this comes down to the principle of ‘my child, my choice.’

I do not care what this board mandates, if it mandates masks or not I will be sending my child to school unmasked regardless, and you will teach her because that's your job! — Male parent

Gov. Ducey announces more funding for schools that follow "state laws"

Governor Doug Ducey has announced that Arizona schools that mandate mask wearing will be excluded from $163 million in federal funding. Meanwhile, district and charter schools offering in-person learning by Aug. 27 will be eligible if "state laws" are followed ,including the mask mandate ban signed into law in June.

"If you're not going to help us control the pandemic and save children from going to the hospital, being admitted to the ICU or even dying, at the very least get out of our way," said Dr. Wong.

