Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Charged: 65-year-old man 'admitted' fatally shooting community service officer over grass clippings dispute

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

Mohammed Afzal

MILWAUKEE - 65-year-old Mohammed Afzal of Milwaukee has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Community Service Officer Naeem Sarosh.

Sarosh was fatally shot at a residence near 22nd Place and Layton Avenue on the evening of Monday, Aug. 31.

Naeem Sarosh

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the residence and found Sarosh shot on a front stoop. Lifesaving measures were attempted -- but Sarosh was pronounced deceased on the scene.

MPD employee fatally shot in 'neighbor dispute' near 22nd and Layton

The complaint indicates Afzal is Sarosh's next-door neighbor -- and that the shooting "incident was captured on video and the defendant confessed." The complaint says the "shooting occurred after the defendant or someone from the defendant's household mowed the defendant's lawn and left grass clippings on the victim's adjoining property. The victim knocked on the defendant's side door to complain about the grass clippings. The defendant came to the side door, and the two men had a discussion about the grass clippings. During the discussion, the defendant fired a gun at the victim."

Video of the incident was captured by a camera on Afzal's house. 

In an interview with police, Afzal "admitted shooting the victim" -- and said "he came to the door already carrying his pistol." Afzal told police "because the victim had his hands in his pockets, he thought the victim had a gun, so he shot him. He said that after shooting the victim, he went inside, put his gun away, and changed clothes because he knew the police would be coming for him."

Afzal is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Milwaukee Police Department

Sarosh was a four-year veteran with MPD, assigned to District 2. He leaves behind a grieving wife and two young children. 

Community service officers are civilians -- not sworn police officers -- hired specifically for non-emergencies. They are not armed. Police said Sarosh was not on duty at the time of his death. 