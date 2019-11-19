Chicago officer shot in the head during gun battle with bank robbery suspect, police say

A Chicago police officer was shot by an alleged bank robbery suspect Tuesday in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The officer was wounded during a gun battle with the suspect in the 4300 block of West Irving Park Road, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The officer was hit in the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Guglielmi said via Twitter. Guglielmi initially said the officer was grazed. In a later tweet, he said the bullet entered and exited the officer’s skull and that the “injuries are more serious than preliminary diagnosis.”

The suspect, who was 32 years old, suffered a gunshot wound and has died, police said. A 15-year-old boy -- who was an innocent bystander -- was also shot and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Dozens of police cars converged on the scene as helicopters hovered overhead.

Further information was not immediately available.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked Chicagoans to pray for the injured officer in a tweet Tuesday night.

“Tonight, our hearts are breaking as we’re reminded of the service and sacrifice our officers make every day to protect us and keep our communities safe,” she said.