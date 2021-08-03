Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Boy with special needs hospitalized after being bitten by K9 officer, family says

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 47 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Little boy with special needs bitten by police dog

A little boy with special needs was treated and released from a local hospital after he was bitten by a police dog in South Pasadena.

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. - A boy with special needs was hospitalized after he was reportedly bit by a K9 officer in South Pasadena Tuesday night, officials said. 

The young boy was attacked by the police dog during South Pasadena's National Night Out at Orange Grove Park around 8 p.m. The event is designed to improve police-community relations, according to the South Pasadena Police Department.

It took the strength of the boy’s father and the K9’s handler to pull the dog off the boy, the family said. Shortly after, he was heard screaming inside an ambulance as he was treated by paramedics. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Pictures the family provided to FOX 11 show that the boy suffered multiple dog bites to his head and had cuts on his ear. 

snapshot - 2021-08-04T083822.582

(Courtesy: Josh Forbes)

snapshot-2021-08-04T083852.924.jpg

(Courtesy: Josh Forbes)

snapshot-2021-08-04T083801.725.jpg

(Courtesy: Josh Forbes)

South Pasadena PD is expected to release a statement Wednesday. 

No further information was immediately released. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android. 