Chris Brown shares home address, says he's having a yard sale Wednesday at his 'crib' in Tarzana

Chris Brown says he's having a yard sale at his "crib" in Tarzana on Wednesday, according to his Instagram.

The singer-songwriter on Monday posted details about the yard sale, including his home address, to Instagram, encouraging followers to come by and buy some of his old stuff for cheap.

The sale will reportedly feature "significantly marked-down high end designer items," the star wrote in a flyer for the sale.

The yard sale will take place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Brown's residence located at 19602 Citrus Ridge Drive in Tarzana.