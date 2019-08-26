City voters weighing light rail system’s future in Phoenix

Phoenix voters are weighing the future of mass rail transit in the nation's fifth-largest city heading into the last day to cast ballots on a proposition asking whether expansion of the light rail system should be permanently halted.

Early mail-in ballots have already pushed overall turnout for Tuesday's special election higher than one held four years ago at the height of the Phoenix summer, when many people go on vacation to escape triple-digit temperatures.

Phoenix spokesman Matthew Hamada says that by Friday the City Clerk had received back about 30% of early ballots it had mailed out or about 21.5% of all registered city voters.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday and the first unofficial results are expected to be posted online shortly afterward.

More information is available on the clerk’s website.