Clerk fatally shoots armed suspect who robbed, pistol whipped him

A clerk fatally shot one of two armed robbery suspects who had entered his Bay Point convenience store, pistol-whipped him and stole money from the register, the owner of the market said Monday.

Two suspects had entered Kam's Market on Sunday about 11 p.m. and began to strike the clerk, who also is an Air Force veteran, Kam's Market ower Kamal Sandhu said.

Video surveillance inside the store -- and provided to KTVU -- shows one of the suspects, who was wearing a black bandana, hat and glasses to cover his face walk behind the cash register with a gun in his right hand.

The clerk, who is wearing an Air Force police cap, looks startled.

WARNING: Armed suspect pistol whips clerk

The suspect then beats the clerk with his gun, the video shows. They fight. The suspect rifles through the cash register with one hand, grabbing money, while beating the clerk with his other hand, the video shows. The clerk's head begins to bleed. He holds his head while crouching in the corner of the store while the suspect continues to grab more cash and flee.

The video shows the clerk get up, and grab his own gun, the video shows. The video does not show this clearly, but Sandhu said the clerk fired off his weapon at the suspect. The suspect's gun had gone off first, Sandhu said, pointing to bullet holes in the ceiling and a sunglass case.

The suspect ran out of the store. But apparently, he had been hit with a bullet, and ended up dying outside the store, Sandhu said.

Afterward, the clerk stands at the register in pain, holding his bleeding head in his hands. He received stitches, but will be OK, Sandhu said.

Sandhu said during this time, another suspect was holding a Kam's Market manager at gunpoint in a different part of the store.

After the shots were fired, the manager who was wearing a black sweatshirt, approaches the counter, tucks something in his jeans, and runs outside.

The video stops there.

Authorities are looking for the second suspect.

"It's bad," Sandhu said. "It's unfortunate. That's never happened here."

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the "incident" at 7:12 a.m., saying more information would be released later on.

