Coachella Music Festival could reportedly be postponed amid fears of spreading coronavirus

article

Coachella officials are reportedly talking about postponing the music festival as the global coronavirus outbreak creeps into major cities across the U.S, Variety reports.

The music and arts festival is hoping to be moved to two October weekends, according to FOX Business.

The festival, which runs two weekends each year, was originally supposed to happen on April 10, with the last day of performances on weekend two ending April 19. Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were slated to headline on both weekends.

RELATED: Coachella 2020 lineup announced; a look at the stars set to perform

The music festival brings tens of thousands of people to the Southern California desert each spring.

Goldenvoice, which organizes the festival, didn’t immediately respond to FOX 11's requests for comment.

To lower your risk of contracting the virus, health officials were encouraging people to avoid places with large masses of people and limit traveling to places where the virus is rapidly spreading. They also were urging people to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth; and stay away from work, school or other people if they develop respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

Advertisement

The news comes after California declared a statewide emergency due to coronavirus last week. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the emergency proclamation was intended to help procure supplies and resources quickly.

RELATED: The latest news stories on coronavirus

On Monday, Riverside County, which is home to the festival, reported six confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least one of the cases was believed to be a case of "community spread." Meaning that the individual contracted the virus from a source of unknown origin.

Public Health officials were encouraging the public to practice "social distancing," encouraging people to use verbal salutations instead of shaking hands.

RELATED: Ultra Music Festival in Miami postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus

It was reported Wednesday that Ultra Music Festival, which was scheduled to happen later this month in Miami, was "postponed indefinitely" amid fears that coronavirus could spread.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.