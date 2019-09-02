Coast Guard rescuing more than 30 people from boat fire near Santa Cruz Island

The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies have responded to a 75-foot boat reported on fire near Santa Cruz Island, authorities said, with multiple casualties being reported. At least 5 people have been rescued, but 33 people remained unaccounted for.

The 75-foot diving boat named "Conception" was anchored on the north side of Santa Cruz Island off the Channel Islands when the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning. The fire department crews were fighting the fire when the vessel sank 20 yards off shore in 64 feet of water. The vessel currently has a portion of the bow sticking out of the water.

Petty Officer Mark Barney told FOX 11 News that a Good Samaritan vessel was nearby when the boat was engulfed in fire, and people on that boat were able to assist in rescuing five of those onboard.

"The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress," the agency said in a Tweet. "The vessel was reported as being on fire. A group of crew members has been rescued and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers."

One crew member suffered minor injuries, the Coast Guard said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. CNS contributed to this report.