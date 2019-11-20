Collision closes southbound I-17 south of Cordes Junction

article

Authorities say a tractor-trailer rig was involved in a Wednesday morning collision that closed southbound Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction, which is about 55 miles north of Phoenix.

The state Department of Public Safety said there were no injuries in the wreck.

During the closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation said drivers could detour around the closure by taking State Routes 169 and 69.

I-17 reopened at milepost 270 around 11:45 a.m.

There was no immediate indication whether the crash was weather-related.