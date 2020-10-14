Combs High School in the Far East Valley closed due to COVID-19 cases

article

Officials with a school district in the far East Valley say they are closing one of their schools due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Oct. 14, officials with the J.O. Combs Unified School District say they were informed on the same day that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have visited Combs High School, most recently on Oct. 13.

"Upon notifying the Pinal County Public Health Department, we were directed by public health officials to temporarily close Combs High School beginning Thursday, October 15, 2020 until October 27, 2020 at the earliest," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say the decision to close Combs High School was made by the Pinal County Public Health Department due to the number of staff and students required to quarantine, and not the number of positive cases reported.

School district officials did not say exactly how many people diagnosed with COVID-19 have visited Combs High School, citing privacy reasons, but did say Combs High School officials have identified two or more individuals who are confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, which, in the definition of Pinal County health officials, is an outbreak.

Combs High School is located in the San Tan Valley area, and it is the second high school in the area to close as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Oct. 11, FOX 10 reported that health officials in Pinal County have identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at San Tan Foothills High School, prompting the school to implement an on-site closure that will last until at least Oct. 21.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)