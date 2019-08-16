Computer issue impacting US Customs nationwide

article

A computer issue is impacting US Customs nationwide, according to an announcement at Dulles International Airport Friday evening.

Customs released the following statement on Twitter:

CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online.

Customs says they are working to process travelers as quickly as possible.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.