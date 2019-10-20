Confirmed tornado causes damages in North Dallas, surrounding areas

article

People in several North Texas neighborhoods are assessing the damage and beginning to clean up after at least one confirmed tornado touched down Sunday night.

The FOX 4 Weather team confirmed a tornado near Dallas Love Field just after 9 p.m. It reportedly touched down later near Interstate 635 and Skillman Avenue.

FOX 4 viewers shared video of the tornado in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. Additional pictures show the grey funnel from the tornado near a Rockwall neighborhood.

A significant amount of damage was reported near Walnut Hill Lane in northwest Dallas, along with parts of Garland, Richardson, Rockwall, and Sachse.

The roof was ripped off the Northway Church on Walnut Hill Lane and Dallas Fire Rescue’s Station 41 on Royal Lane was almost completely destroyed.

Part of the Home Depot on Forest Lane near Central Expressway collapsed. Incredibly, no one was hurt.

The store’s manager said he saw the severe weather reports and sent most of the employees home early. He sent the last few employees home and closed up the store about 30 minutes before the tornado hit.

Several homes on Pemberton Drive near Royal Lane had their roofs ripped off. Trees were uprooted and tossed around and at least one SUV was lifted up from a driveway and overturned.

Jeff Nguyen said his children were upstairs when the tornado sirens started going off. He and his wife ran up to try to get to them.

“My wife kind of made it up the stairs, was trying to make it up the stairs first and then I guess that’s when the tornado maybe blew the roof off because the attic doors flew open and it pretty much threw her back down the stairs. I kind of pushed her down and got past her and got upstairs. My son was up in his bed with the covers over him. The window blew out and flew into the side of his bed. If he didn’t have a bunk bed I don’t know where it would have landed on him. But that probably saved him,” he said.

Nguyen’s house is now unlivable but he said the important thing is that everyone in his family is safe.

Dallas officials said they haven’t received any reports of fatalities or significant injuries.

Mayor Eric Johnson said the city of Dallas opened the Bachman Recreation Center for those seeking shelter after being displaced by Sunday's storms.

According to Oncor, more than 100,000 homes and businesses remain in the dark in North Texas Monday morning. The majority of those power outages are in Dallas, especially east of Interstate 35 were numerous power lines were damaged by the storm.

Many roads in North Dallas are still closed as crews work to clear the debris and downed power lines.

Dallas ISD said the following schools are closed Monday because of storm damage:

Burnet Elementary School

Caillet Elementary School

Cary Middle School

Cigarroa Elementary School

Dealey Montessori

Foster Elementary School

Franklin Middle School

Hexter Elementary School

Hillcrest Elementary School

Kramer Elementary School

Joe May Elementary School

Francisco Medrano Middle School

Pershing Elementary School

Roosevelt High School

Thelma Page Richardson Elementary School

Thomas Jefferson High School

Twain Elementary School

South Oak Cliff at Village Fair

Walnut Hill Elementary School

First responders said they believe Walnut Hill Elementary School could be a total loss because of the water and gas leaks inside.

Jefferson High School was also hit by the tornado and significantly damaged. The school already had some construction work underway on the property and one of the construction trailers was ripped apart in the storm and flipped on top of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Additional private schools in Dallas, as well as some schools in Richardson, Garland and Midlothian, are closed Monday.

