Cordes Fire closes Interstate 17 southbound near Cordes Lakes

A brush fire near Cordes Junction has resulted in the closure of southbound traffic on Interstate 17.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the fire is south of State Route 69, at milepost 262.

There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes. The northbound lanes are not affected.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area, use alternate routes or postpone travel.

The fire, named the Cordes Fire, has burned 500 acres so far.

The Bureau of Land Management says fire crews are experiencing high winds. BLM also says the fire is a quarter-mile away from structures.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says no evacuations have been issued at this time.

The Red Cross has set up an emergency evacuation center at Mayer High School to support people and animals that may be evacuated.