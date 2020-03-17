Expand / Collapse search

Coronavirus cases rise to 2,001 in Georgia, 64 deaths reported

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Georgia
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has now passed the two-thousand mark across Georgia and deaths from the virus continue to rise as health officials work to test more patients.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, the number of cases had risen to 2,001, with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 64. Officials say 566 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Kemp issues shelter-in-place order for coronavirus 'at risk' groups

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 57 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-four percent of patients were 60 or older.

Source: Georgia Department of Public Health

 As of Thursday, more than 8,000 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH. Of Georgia's 159 counties, health officials say 101 have at least one confirmed case of the virus.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

Fulton    307 
Dougherty    193 
Dekalb    181 
Cobb    144 
Gwinnett    102 
Bartow    98 
Carroll    55 
Cherokee    46 
Clayton    46 
Henry    40 
Lee    35 
Clarke    32 
Douglas    27 
Hall    24 
Floyd    20 
Coweta    19 
Fayette    19 
Forsyth    19 
Lowndes    16 
Rockdale    16 
Newton    15 
Mitchell    14 
Gordon    12 
Paulding    12 
Richmond    11 
Spalding    11 
Tift    11 
Troup    11 
Bibb    10 
Chatham    10 
Columbia    10 
Early    10 
Oconee    10 
Polk    10 
Sumter    10 
Houston    9 
Muscogee    8 
Laurens    7 
Worth    7 
Barrow    6 
Glynn    6 
Peach    6 
Terrell    6 
Whitfield    6 
Bryan    4 
Colquitt    4 
Crisp    4 
Effingham    4 
Lumpkin    4 
Pickens    4 
Burke    3 
Butts    3 
Coffee    3 
Irwin    3 
Lamar    3 
Lincoln    3 
Madison    3 
Meriwether    3 
Monroe    3 
Randolph    3 
Thomas    3 
Baldwin    2 
Ben Hill    2 
Calhoun    2 
Camden    2 
Dawson    2 
Decatur    2 
Fannin    2 
Jackson    2 
Jasper    2 
Jones    2 
Miller    2 
Seminole    2 
Tattnall    2 
Turner    2 
Twiggs    2 
Upson    2 
Ware    2 
Washington    2 
Baker    1 
Catoosa    1 
Charlton    1 
Chattooga    1 
Clinch    1 
Dodge    1 
Franklin    1 
Greene    1 
Habersham    1 
Haralson    1 
Harris    1 
Heard    1 
Liberty    1 
Long    1 
Macon    1 
Mcduffie    1 
Morgan    1 
Pierce    1 
Pulaski    1 
Stephens    1 
Taylor    1 
Toombs    1 
White    1 
Wilkes    1 
Unknown    217 

County numbers are based on patient county of residence when health officials were notified. State health officials expect to see more confirmed cases and deaths as testing continues and the virus spreads within local communities.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public. 

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus. 

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you qualify for a stimulus check in Senate's coronavirus response bill?

Are people staying inside in Atlanta

FOX 5 News Edge Anchor Tom Haynes went to Piedmont Park to see if people were staying inside and practicing social distancing.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday, telling all groups "at risk" of contracting the coronavirus to shelter-in-place. The groups affected by the order include people living in longterm care facilities, have chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have a positive or are suspected to have a positive test, or who have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

All public schools in the state were ordered closed until March 31. Public gatherings have also been limited to no more than 10 people in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Kemp stands by limited 'shelter-in-place' order

Gov. Kemp defends state response

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp goes one-on-one with FOX 5's Claire SImms to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic

"These measures are intended to ensure the health and safety of Georgians across our state and I would ask for everyone's cooperation over the next two weeks," Kemp said. 

Officials in Dougherty County and Athens-Clarke County are ordering residents to stay home unless they’re going to work, buying food, seeking medical care or exercising.

“Drastic measures must be taken to decelerate the spread of COVID-19,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said at a news conference Friday. “We anticipate the results of the more than 1,000 tests we have conducted will confirm we have hundreds of people in Dougherty County with the virus.”

These companies are hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic

At least two Georgia cities imposed nighttime curfews for all residents. Atlanta and multiple suburbs have banned in-restaurant dining, limiting eateries to takeout and delivery service, as well as closing bars, theaters, bowling alleys and other gathering places. Tybee Island banned visitors to beaches, as well as the open consumption of alcohol.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Why social distancing can save lives amid COVID-19 pandemic

Social distancing is not only about preventing the illness itself, but rather, slowing the rate at which people get sick. 

Best prevention measures:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
  • If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.