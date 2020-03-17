Coronavirus cases rise to 3,817 in Georgia, 108 deaths reported

FOX 5 Livestream: App users click here for live updates.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has passed the 3,000 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus continue to rise.

As of Tuesday at noon, the number of cases had risen to 3,817, with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 108. Officials say 818 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 58 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of the patients were 60 or older.

As of Tuesday, more than 16,000 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH. Out of Georgia's 159 counties, health officials say 139 have at least one case of coronavirus.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 547 17 Dougherty 455 18 Dekalb 325 3 Cobb 272 11 Gwinnett 233 2 Bartow 129 2 Carroll 122 1 Clayton 96 3 Lee 85 6 Henry 76 2 Cherokee 74 2 Hall 65 0 Clarke 50 5 Douglas 48 1 Fayette 44 4 Forsyth 43 1 Coweta 40 2 Richmond 40 0 Terrell 39 2 Rockdale 34 2 Floyd 33 2 Sumter 32 2 Mitchell 31 1 Newton 29 0 Worth 29 1 Paulding 28 0 Houston 27 2 Early 26 1 Chatham 25 2 Columbia 23 0 Lowndes 21 1 Bibb 20 0 Muscogee 19 0 Tift 19 0 Barrow 18 2 Glynn 17 0 Gordon 16 1 Polk 15 0 Troup 15 1 Colquitt 14 0 Crisp 14 0 Oconee 14 0 Laurens 13 0 Spalding 13 0 Coffee 11 0 Dawson 10 0 Whitfield 10 1 Ware 9 0 Burke 8 0 Calhoun 8 0 Lumpkin 8 0 Seminole 8 0 Thomas 8 0 Bryan 7 0 Decatur 7 0 Greene 7 0 Jackson 7 0 Peach 7 1 Butts 6 0 Dooly 6 0 Meriwether 6 0 Miller 6 0 Pickens 6 1 Walton 6 0 Liberty 5 0 Randolph 5 0 Schley 5 0 Upson 5 0 Baker 4 1 Baldwin 4 1 Camden 4 0 Clay 4 0 Effingham 4 0 Fannin 4 0 Franklin 4 0 Haralson 4 0 Harris 4 0 Hart 4 0 Lincoln 4 0 Monroe 4 0 Murray 4 0 Stephens 4 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Catoosa 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Jones 3 0 Lamar 3 0 Madison 3 1 Mcduffie 3 0 Pierce 3 0 Pulaski 3 0 Toombs 3 0 Turner 3 0 Warren 3 0 White 3 0 Appling 2 0 Brooks 2 0 Bulloch 2 0 Dodge 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Macon 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Washington 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Bacon 1 0 Berrien 1 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Chambers 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Grady 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jeff Davis 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 0 Screven 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 159 1 *Based on patient county of residence when known

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 95-year-old Baker County man.

Age Gender County Underlying 95 Male BAKER Unk 53 Male BALDWIN Yes 66 Male BARROW Yes 91 Female BARROW Yes 69 Male BARTOW Yes 85 Male BARTOW Unk Male CARROLL Unk 84 Female CHATHAM Yes 83 Male CHATHAM Yes 78 Female CHEROKEE Yes 67 Female CHEROKEE Yes 78 Female CLARKE Yes 89 Female CLARKE No 78 Female CLARKE Unk 79 Male CLARKE Yes 60 Male CLARKE Yes 69 Male CLAYTON Yes 82 Male CLAYTON Yes 47 Male CLAYTON Yes 67 Male COBB No 82 Male COBB Unk 85 Female COBB Yes 67 Female COBB Yes 67 Male COBB Yes 77 Male COBB Yes Male COBB Unk 82 Male COBB Yes 63 Female COBB Yes 68 Male COBB Yes 56 Male COBB No 77 Male COWETA Yes 42 Female COWETA Yes 91 Female DEKALB Unk 31 Male DEKALB Yes 65 Female DEKALB Yes 65 Male DOUGHERTY Yes 45 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 69 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 42 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 43 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 79 Male DOUGHERTY Yes 78 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 67 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 85 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 87 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 53 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 61 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes Male DOUGHERTY Unk 92 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 77 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 84 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 66 Male DOUGLAS No 48 Female EARLY Yes 51 Female FAYETTE No 79 Male FAYETTE Yes 83 Male FAYETTE Yes 77 Female FAYETTE Yes 75 Male FLOYD Yes 65 Female FLOYD Yes 87 Male FORSYTH Unk 62 Male FULTON Yes 66 Female FULTON Unk 58 Male FULTON Yes 68 Female FULTON Yes 70 Female FULTON Yes 33 Male FULTON Unk 70 Female FULTON Yes 90 Female FULTON Unk 63 Male FULTON Yes 68 Male FULTON Yes Female FULTON Unk Male FULTON Yes 82 Male FULTON Unk 78 Male FULTON Unk 81 Male FULTON Yes 62 Male FULTON Yes 85 Male FULTON Unk 78 Male GORDON Yes 69 Female GWINNETT Yes 85 Female GWINNETT Yes 76 Female HEARD Unk 80 Male HENRY Yes 73 Male HENRY Unk 64 Male HOUSTON Yes 85 Male HOUSTON Unk 64 Female LEE Yes 58 Male LEE Yes 55 Female LEE Yes 49 Male LEE Yes 68 Female LEE Yes 54 Male LEE Yes 66 Male LOWNDES Yes 71 Male MADISON Yes 89 Female MITCHELL Yes 29 Female PEACH Unk 76 Female PICKENS Yes 57 Female ROCKDALE Yes 44 Female ROCKDALE Yes 73 Male SUMTER Yes 73 Male SUMTER Yes 75 Male TERRELL Yes 73 Female TERRELL Unk 61 Female TROUP Yes 67 Male UNKNOWN Unk 93 Male WHITFIELD Yes 48 Male WORTH Unk

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday, telling all groups "at risk" of contracting the coronavirus to shelter-in-place. The groups affected by the order include people living in longterm care facilities, have chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have a positive or are suspected to have a positive test, or who have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

All public schools in the state were ordered closed until Apri 24. Public gatherings have also been limited to no more than 10 people in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

"These measures are intended to ensure the health and safety of Georgians across our state and I would ask for everyone's cooperation over the next two weeks," Kemp said.

Officials in Dougherty County and Athens-Clarke County are ordering residents to stay home unless they’re going to work, buying food, seeking medical care or exercising.

“Drastic measures must be taken to decelerate the spread of COVID-19,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said at a news conference Friday. “We anticipate the results of the more than 1,000 tests we have conducted will confirm we have hundreds of people in Dougherty County with the virus.”

Multiple Georgia cities have imposed nighttime curfews and enacted "shelter-in-place" restrictions for all residents. Atlanta and multiple suburbs have banned in-restaurant dining, limiting eateries to takeout and delivery service, as well as closing bars, theaters, bowling alleys and other gathering places. Tybee Island banned visitors to beaches, as well as the open consumption of alcohol.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

