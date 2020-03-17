Expand / Collapse search

Coronavirus cases rise to 3,929 in Georgia, 111 deaths reported

Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Georgia
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has nearly reached the 4,000 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus continue to rise.

As of Tuesday at 12:57 p.m., the number of cases had risen to 3,929, with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 111 . Officials say 833 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Kemp issues shelter-in-place order for coronavirus 'at risk' groups

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 58 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of the patients were 60 or older. 

As of Tuesday, more than 16,000 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH. Out of Georgia's 159 counties, health officials say 139 have at least one case of coronavirus.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 570 17
Dougherty 462 18
Dekalb 335 3
Cobb 279 12
Gwinnett 238 2
Bartow 131 2
Carroll 123 1
Clayton 104 3
Lee 89 7
Henry 78 2
Cherokee 76 2
Hall 66 0
Clarke 50 5
Douglas 50 1
Forsyth 47 1
Fayette 45 4
Coweta 41 2
Richmond 40 0
Terrell 40 2
Rockdale 36 2
Floyd 35 2
Sumter 33 2
Mitchell 31 1
Newton 31 0
Paulding 30 0
Houston 29 2
Worth 29 1
Early 28 1
Chatham 26 2
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 21 1
Bibb 20 0
Muscogee 20 0
Tift 19 0
Barrow 18 2
Colquitt 18 1
Glynn 17 0
Gordon 16 1
Troup 16 1
Crisp 15 0
Oconee 15 0
Polk 15 0
Laurens 13 0
Spalding 13 0
Coffee 11 0
Dawson 10 0
Whitfield 10 1
Calhoun 9 0
Thomas 9 0
Ware 9 0
Burke 8 0
Jackson 8 0
Lumpkin 8 0
Seminole 8 0
Bryan 7 0
Decatur 7 0
Greene 7 0
Peach 7 1
Butts 6 0
Dooly 6 0
Meriwether 6 0
Pickens 6 1
Walton 6 0
Fannin 5 0
Liberty 5 0
Randolph 5 0
Schley 5 0
Upson 5 0
Baker 4 1
Baldwin 4 1
Camden 4 0
Clay 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Haralson 4 0
Harris 4 0
Hart 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Monroe 4 0
Murray 4 0
Stephens 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Jones 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
Pierce 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Toombs 3 0
Turner 3 0
Warren 3 0
White 3 0
Appling 2 0
Bacon 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Dodge 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Washington 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Berrien 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Grady 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Screven 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 165 1
*Based on patient county of residence when known

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 95-year-old Baker County man.

Age Gender County Underlying
95 MALE BAKER Unk
53 MALE BALDWIN Yes
66 MALE BARROW Yes
91 FEMALE BARROW Yes
69 MALE BARTOW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Unk
  MALE CARROLL Unk
83 MALE CHATHAM Yes
84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
60 MALE CLARKE Yes
89 FEMALE CLARKE No
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes
69 MALE CLAYTON Yes
82 MALE CLAYTON Yes
47 MALE CLAYTON Yes
67 MALE COBB Yes
68 MALE COBB Yes
85 FEMALE COBB Yes
77 MALE COBB Yes
67 FEMALE COBB Yes
56 MALE COBB No
82 MALE COBB Unk
  MALE COBB Unk
82 MALE COBB Yes
75 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB No
63 FEMALE COBB Yes
83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
42 FEMALE COWETA Yes
77 MALE COWETA Yes
31 MALE DEKALB Yes
65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
91 FEMALE DEKALB Unk
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
  MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
66 MALE DOUGLAS No
48 FEMALE EARLY Yes
51 FEMALE FAYETTE No
83 MALE FAYETTE Yes
77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes
79 MALE FAYETTE Yes
65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes
75 MALE FLOYD Yes
87 MALE FORSYTH Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
66 FEMALE FULTON Unk
33 MALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
63 MALE FULTON Yes
81 MALE FULTON Yes
  MALE FULTON Yes
  FEMALE FULTON Unk
68 FEMALE FULTON Yes
58 MALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
68 MALE FULTON Yes
85 MALE FULTON Unk
62 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Unk
82 MALE FULTON Unk
78 MALE GORDON Yes
69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
76 FEMALE HEARD Unk
73 MALE HENRY Unk
80 MALE HENRY Yes
64 MALE HOUSTON Yes
85 MALE HOUSTON Unk
55 FEMALE LEE Yes
64 FEMALE LEE Yes
58 MALE LEE Yes
  FEMALE LEE Unk
54 MALE LEE Yes
68 FEMALE LEE Yes
49 MALE LEE Yes
66 MALE LOWNDES Yes
71 MALE MADISON Yes
89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
29 FEMALE PEACH Unk
76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes
57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
75 MALE TERRELL Yes
73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
61 FEMALE TROUP Yes
67 MALE UNKNOWN Unk
93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
48 MALE WORTH Unk

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public. 

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus. 

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FOX 5 News Edge Anchor Tom Haynes went to Piedmont Park to see if people were staying inside and practicing social distancing.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday, telling all groups "at risk" of contracting the coronavirus to shelter-in-place. The groups affected by the order include people living in longterm care facilities, have chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have a positive or are suspected to have a positive test, or who have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

All public schools in the state were ordered closed until Apri 24. Public gatherings have also been limited to no more than 10 people in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Gov. Kemp defends state response

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp goes one-on-one with FOX 5's Claire SImms to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic

"These measures are intended to ensure the health and safety of Georgians across our state and I would ask for everyone's cooperation over the next two weeks," Kemp said. 

Officials in Dougherty County and Athens-Clarke County are ordering residents to stay home unless they’re going to work, buying food, seeking medical care or exercising.

“Drastic measures must be taken to decelerate the spread of COVID-19,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said at a news conference Friday. “We anticipate the results of the more than 1,000 tests we have conducted will confirm we have hundreds of people in Dougherty County with the virus.”

Multiple Georgia cities have imposed nighttime curfews and enacted "shelter-in-place" restrictions for all residents. Atlanta and multiple suburbs have banned in-restaurant dining, limiting eateries to takeout and delivery service, as well as closing bars, theaters, bowling alleys and other gathering places. Tybee Island banned visitors to beaches, as well as the open consumption of alcohol.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Why social distancing can save lives amid COVID-19 pandemic

Social distancing is not only about preventing the illness itself, but rather, slowing the rate at which people get sick. 

Best prevention measures:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
  • If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.