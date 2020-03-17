Expand / Collapse search

Coronavirus cases rise to 4,748 in Georgia, 154 deaths reported

Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has exceeded the 4,700 mark across Georgia while deaths from the virus continue to rise.

As of Wednesday at 7 p.m., the number of cases had risen to 4,748, with the number of coronavirus-related deaths now at 154. Officials say 1,013 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 58 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent of the patients were 60 or older. 

As of Wednesday, more than 20,000 tests had been performed in Georgia, according to DPH. Out of Georgia's 159 counties, health officials say 139 have at least one case of coronavirus.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%)
Total 4748 (100%)
Hospitalized 1013(21.34%)
Deaths 154 (3.24%)


 
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 638 20
Dougherty 490 29
Dekalb 373 5
Cobb 304 15
Gwinnett 257 6
Bartow 147 4
Carroll 133 2
Clayton 128 5
Henry 95 2
Lee 94 7
Cherokee 85 4
Hall 71 0
Floyd 70 2
Douglas 56 2
Clarke 54 7
Forsyth 50 1
Fayette 48 4
Rockdale 47 2
Terrell 46 2
Houston 44 5
Coweta 42 2
Richmond 41 0
Chatham 39 2
Mitchell 39 1
Sumter 38 3
Early 34 1
Newton 34 0
Paulding 33 0
Tift 28 0
Worth 28 1
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 24 1
Bibb 23 1
Muscogee 22 0
Colquitt 21 1
Barrow 20 2
Crisp 19 0
Glynn 19 0
Troup 19 1
Gordon 18 1
Oconee 17 0
Spalding 17 1
Polk 16 0
Laurens 14 0
Thomas 14 0
Whitfield 14 1
Walton 13 0
Ware 12 2
Dawson 11 0
Calhoun 10 1
Dooly 10 0
Jackson 10 0
Bryan 9 1
Coffee 9 0
Burke 8 0
Butts 8 0
Decatur 8 0
Greene 8 0
Baldwin 7 1
Liberty 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Meriwether 7 0
Peach 7 1
Pickens 7 1
Pierce 7 0
Bacon 6 0
Fannin 6 0
Haralson 6 0
Monroe 6 0
Upson 6 0
Camden 5 0
Clay 5 0
Effingham 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Irwin 5 0
Murray 5 0
Seminole 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Turner 5 0
Baker 4 1
Catoosa 4 0
Jones 4 0
Lamar 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Pulaski 4 0
Randolph 4 0
Schley 4 0
Warren 4 0
Washington 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dodge 3 0
Harris 3 0
Hart 3 0
Macon 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
Toombs 3 0
White 3 0
Berrien 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Grady 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Appling 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Putnam 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Union 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 485 1
*Based on patient county of residence when known

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the youngest person to die from the virus is a 29-year-old Peach County woman. The oldest has been a 95-year-old Baker County man.

Age Gender County Underlying
95 MALE BAKER Unk
53 MALE BALDWIN Yes
66 MALE BARROW Yes
91 FEMALE BARROW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Unk
90 MALE BARTOW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Yes
69 MALE BARTOW Yes
96 FEMALE BIBB Yes
65 MALE BRYAN Unk
  FEMALE CALHOUN Unk
  MALE CARROLL Unk
71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk
83 MALE CHATHAM Yes
84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
89 FEMALE CLARKE No
78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
60 MALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
68 MALE CLARKE Unk
82 MALE CLAYTON Yes
47 MALE CLAYTON Yes
69 MALE CLAYTON Yes
83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes
67 MALE CLAYTON Unk
68 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB No
63 FEMALE COBB Yes
  MALE COBB Unk
85 FEMALE COBB Yes
56 MALE COBB No
77 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB Yes
67 FEMALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Yes
33 MALE COBB Unk
82 MALE COBB Unk
86 MALE COBB Unk
75 MALE COBB Yes
71 MALE COBB Yes
83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
77 MALE COWETA Yes
42 FEMALE COWETA Yes
91 FEMALE DEKALB Unk
31 MALE DEKALB Yes
91 MALE DEKALB Yes
65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
  FEMALE DEKALB Yes
79   DOUGHERTY Unk
61   DOUGHERTY Unk
75   DOUGHERTY Unk
76   DOUGHERTY Unk
69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
48   DOUGHERTY Unk
82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
  MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
    DOUGLAS Unk
66 MALE DOUGLAS No
48 FEMALE EARLY Yes
79 MALE FAYETTE Yes
51 FEMALE FAYETTE No
77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes
83 MALE FAYETTE Yes
75 MALE FLOYD Yes
65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes
87 MALE FORSYTH Unk
85 MALE FULTON Unk
62 MALE FULTON Yes
  MALE FULTON Yes
  FEMALE FULTON Unk
68 MALE FULTON Yes
58 MALE FULTON Yes
68 FEMALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
66 FEMALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
33 MALE FULTON Unk
89 MALE FULTON Yes
59 MALE FULTON Yes
63 MALE FULTON Yes
81 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Unk
82 MALE FULTON Unk
78 MALE GORDON Yes
66 MALE GWINNETT Unk
69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
80 MALE GWINNETT Unk
85 MALE GWINNETT Yes
75 MALE GWINNETT Unk
76 FEMALE HEARD Unk
80 MALE HENRY Yes
73 MALE HENRY Unk
75 MALE HOUSTON Yes
90 MALE HOUSTON Yes
84 MALE HOUSTON Yes
64 MALE HOUSTON Yes
85 MALE HOUSTON Unk
49 MALE LEE Yes
58 MALE LEE Yes
54 MALE LEE Yes
  FEMALE LEE Unk
55 FEMALE LEE Yes
64 FEMALE LEE Yes
68 FEMALE LEE Yes
66 MALE LOWNDES Yes
71 MALE MADISON Yes
89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
29 FEMALE PEACH Unk
76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes
44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
73 MALE SPALDING Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
63 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
75 MALE TERRELL Yes
61 FEMALE TROUP Yes
  MALE UNKNOWN Unk
82 FEMALE WARE Unk
44 MALE WARE Unk
93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
48 MALE WORTH Unk

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public. 

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus. 

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday, telling all groups "at risk" of contracting the coronavirus to shelter-in-place. The groups affected by the order include people living in longterm care facilities, have chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have a positive or are suspected to have a positive test, or who have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

All public schools in the state were ordered closed until Apri 24. Public gatherings have also been limited to no more than 10 people in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

"These measures are intended to ensure the health and safety of Georgians across our state and I would ask for everyone's cooperation over the next two weeks," Kemp said. 

Officials in Dougherty County and Athens-Clarke County are ordering residents to stay home unless they’re going to work, buying food, seeking medical care or exercising.

“Drastic measures must be taken to decelerate the spread of COVID-19,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said at a news conference Friday. “We anticipate the results of the more than 1,000 tests we have conducted will confirm we have hundreds of people in Dougherty County with the virus.”

Multiple Georgia cities have imposed nighttime curfews and enacted "shelter-in-place" restrictions for all residents. Atlanta and multiple suburbs have banned in-restaurant dining, limiting eateries to takeout and delivery service, as well as closing bars, theaters, bowling alleys and other gathering places. Tybee Island banned visitors to beaches, as well as the open consumption of alcohol.

Georgia has opened at least 13 drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

Best prevention measures:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
  • If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

