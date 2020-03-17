Coronavirus deaths rise to 14 in Georgia, 485 confirmed cases

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to rise in Georgia as health officials are able to test more patients.

As of Friday at 7 p.m., the number of cases had risen to 485 , an increase of 65, with coronavirus-related deaths increasing to 14, according to the Department of Public Health.

Of the cases confirmed since testing began, 41 percent of patients were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-three percent of patients were 60+ and roughly 25 percent were unkown.

The number of counties with confirmed coutnies expanded to 54 as of Friday night. The county by county breakdown was as follows:

Fulton 88

Bartow 54

Cobb 47

Dougherty 44

DeKalb 36

Gwinnett 23

Cherokee 16

Lee 13

Clarke 10

Clayton 10

Fayette 9

Richmond 8

Carroll 7

Floyd 7

Lowndes 7

Coweta 6

Hall 6

Henry 6

Newton 4

Forsyth 3

Gordon 3

Paulding 3

Polk 3

Chatham 2

Early 2

Glynn 2

Houston 2

Laurens 2

Pickens 2

Spalding 2

Sumter 2

Terrell 2

Troup 2

Worth 2

Barrow 1

Bibb 1

Charlton 1

Columbia 1

Dawson 1

Douglas 1

Effingham 1

Heard 1

Lamar 1

Miller 1

Monroe 1

Muscogee 1

Oconee 1

Peach 1

Randolph 1

Rockdale 1

Tift 1

Turner 1

Whitfield 1

Unknown 31

County by county numbers of coronavirus cases in Georgia (Source: Georgia Department of Public Health).

County numbers are based on patient county of residence when health officials were notified.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for the State of Georgia in response to the coronavirus outbreak, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. Kemp continued on Monday by issuing an executive order closing all public schools until March 31.

The governor's announcement came following President Donald Trump recommending new guidelines that include the suggestion that Americans do not gather in groups of 10 or more people. The White House is also proposing a roughly $850 billion emergency stimulus to address the economic cost of the new coronavirus.

The threat of the coronavirus also led all 26 institutions in the University System of Georgia will be moving online for courses for the rest of the semester, with schools like Morehouse moving all staff to work remotely starting on Tuesday.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

