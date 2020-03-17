Coronavirus deaths rise to 3 in Georgia, 197 confirmed cases

FOX 5 has learned two additional people in Georgia died Wednesday due to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to three.

A 67-year-old man had previously died from the disease. The two new deaths were patients at the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in southwest Georgia, according to a hospital official.

Health officials also said Georgia's number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus has now risen to nearly 200.

As of noon on Wednesday, there were 197 cases of COVID-19 in the state. That's up from 146 cases on Tuesday and the 121 cases reported on Monday. The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that the cases are mostly in metro Atlanta and in northwest Georgia, with the majority in Fulton and Cobb County.

The cases by county are:

Fulton - 49

Cobb - 28

Bartow - 19

DeKalb - 18

Cherokee - 9

Fayette - 8

Dougherty - 7

Gwinnett - 7

Clayton - 6

Floyd - 6

Clarke - 5

Lowndes - 5

Coweta - 3

Hall - 3

Gordon - 3

Newton -3

Paulding - 3

Forsyth - 2

Henry - 2

Lee - 2

Troup - 2

Barrow - 1

Charlton - 1

Columbia - 1

Houston - 1

Polk - 1

Richmond - 1

Whitfield - 1

The new numbers include the first cases confirmed in Houston, Richmond, and Whitfield counties.

In Wednesday's report, health officials say that 39 percent of confirmed cases involve people age 60 or older, people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness. The World Health Organization has estimated a 21.9 percent mortality rate for those over 80 who are infected with the virus.

On Saturday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for the State of Georgia in response to the coronavirus outbreak, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. Kemp continued on Monday by issuing an executive order closing all public schools until March 31.

The governor's announcement came following President Donald Trump recommending new guidelines that include the suggestion that Americans do not gather in groups of 10 or more people. The White House is also proposing a roughly $850 billion emergency stimulus to address the economic cost of the new coronavirus.

Multiple cities in Georgia have initiated their own responses to the spread of the virus. In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits, banning large public gatherings of more than 50 people until March 31.

In the City of Brookhaven, the state of emergency led to a ban of all dine-in services at all restaurants and bars Monday afternoon. The ban also includes any venue the "provides on-premise entertainment" no matter if food or beverages are not sold.

The threat of the coronavirus also led all 26 institutions in the University System of Georgia will be moving online for courses for the rest of the semester, with schools like Morehouse moving all staff to work remotely starting on Tuesday.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.