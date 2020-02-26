Coronavirus: Solano Co. resident 1st possible case of person to person transmission

article

The first U.S. novel coronavirus case of unknown origin has been confirmed in Solano County, the Center for Disease Control said on Wednesday.

The patient is a Bay Area resident and is being treated in Sacramento County.

According to the CDC, it's the first possible COVID-19 case of person-to-person transmission in California.

Authorities said the person had not recently traveled to a foreign county or had any known contact with someone who had the virus.

It's the 15th COVID-19 case that was tested positive in the U.S.

