Coronavirus: Solano Co. resident 1st possible case of person to person transmission
article
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - The first U.S. novel coronavirus case of unknown origin has been confirmed in Solano County, the Center for Disease Control said on Wednesday.
The patient is a Bay Area resident and is being treated in Sacramento County.
According to the CDC, it's the first possible COVID-19 case of person-to-person transmission in California.
Authorities said the person had not recently traveled to a foreign county or had any known contact with someone who had the virus.
It's the 15th COVID-19 case that was tested positive in the U.S.
