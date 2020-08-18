Corporation Commission calling for urgent meeting on power supply as APS urges customers to conserve power

With Arizona dealing with record heat and neighboring California dealing with rolling blackouts as a result of extreme temperatures in that state, members of the Arizona Corporation are requesting an emergency meeting.

"Friday, several million people were impacted. Saturday, another million people. So my concern was how are we prepared in Arizona. Has anything changed with the incredible heat in Phoenix," said Corporation Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson.

Peterson says the commission needs an emergency meeting to get assurances from utility companies that blackouts won't happen in Arizona.

"If air conditioning were turned off in Arizona or energy was impacted, it could be a life-and-death situation here with our intense temperatures," said Peterson.

APS calling for power conservation measures

During the afternoon of August 18, officials with utility provider APS urged residents in its service area to conserve power, due to extreme energy demand as a result of high temperatures.

According to a statement released by the utility provider, officials say peak usage on its system usually occurs between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and they are asking customers to reduce power usage during this time, suggesting that customers:

Raise thermostat settings to at least 80°F

Turn off extra lights

Avoid use of major appliances, like dishwashers, clothes washer, and dryers

Avoid pool pump operations

"With the whole region experiencing extreme temperatures, the demand for electricity may approach the full capacity of supply available, which is why each customer taking steps to use less power will make a difference toward preventing any service interruptions," officials wrote.

"We are asking our customers to conserve because we’re part of a widespread weather event impacting power supply, and while our supplies are good, but the off-chance something happens, we want to be able to keep the lights on for our customers," said APS spokesperson Jill Hanks.

Hanks also spoke out on the possibility of blackouts in Arizona.

"We don’t anticipate having to take some of the extreme measures like California is with rolling blackouts," said Hanks.

August 18 saw another day of record-high temperatures for the Valley, with Phoenix reaching 115°F at one point in the afternoon, breaking an old record that was set back in 2011.