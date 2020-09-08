Cottonwood police officer dies following head-on crash, suspect driver accused of DUI

article

Officials say an officer with the Cottonwood Police Department died after being involved in an off-duty, head-on crash.

According to a Facebook post by the NAU Police Department on Sept. 7, Cottonwood Police Commander Jody Makuch was off-duty and riding his motorcycle when a vehicle drifted left of center and struck him head-on.

Makuch was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The suspect driver was arrested and is accused of DUI, police said.

