Country Thunder postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19

Officials have decided to postpone the Country Thunder music festival in Florence until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Country Thunder was originally scheduled to take place on April 16-19 of this year. It was postponed until further notice in March until officials announced on July 24 that it would be rescheduled for April 8-11 in 2021.

"Due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak, and in consultation with state and local government officials, organizers have made the difficult decision to reschedule Country Thunder Arizona to 2021," a statement read.

The music festival's lineup is set to feature Luke Combs, Eric Church, Moran Wallen, and Dustin Lynch.

All tickets will be honored for the 2021 dates. Officials say ticket holders will receive more information on July 31.