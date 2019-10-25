Court Documents: Men accused of entering restricted area at Sky Harbor

article

Court documents show two Valley men are accused of intruding upon a restricted area at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

According to the documents, both Anthony Garcia, 26, and Joshua Ryan Heisler, 27, are accused of felony criminal trespassing. Heisler is also accused of impersonating a peace officer.

The incident, police say, happened on the night of October 21, when the two allegedly entered a fenced and gated entrance that leads to the airfield operations area of Sky Harbor. The airfield operations area is described as an area that includes Sky Harbor's three runways. Garcia and Heisler, according to a police officer, snuck onto the restricted area by walking through a gate as it was closing.

When the two were questioned, court documents state that Heisler claimed to be a DPS sergeant, and also claimed that Garcia is a K9 sergeant, but neither could provide legitimate credentials proving they are actually law enforcement officials. Garcia eventually refuted Heisler's claims.

During a search of Heisler, officials say they found two airsoft-style weapons. Heisler then claimed that he and Garcia were planning to fly to Flagstaff in a private jet, while Garcia claimed he was just following his boyfriend, and that he assumed Heisler knew where he was going.

Both Heisler and Garcia were released without bail, according to court records, and both have been ordered to not return to the scene of the alleged crime. In addition, a judge has ordered Heisler to be monitored electronically/