Court to decide if Arizona voter registration deadline should maintain its Oct. 23 extension

The extension of Arizona’s voter registration deadline is now being decided by three judges with the ninth circuit court of appeals as of Oct. 12.

On Oct. 5, a judge ruled the deadline to be extended from Oct. 5 to Oct. 23 because COVID-19 restrictions could have prevented voter registration efforts.

But, that may soon change.

Since Arizona’s voter registration deadline was extended, several thousand people have registered to vote. The court's decision will affect nearly 8,000 voters in Maricopa County alone.

“Should this court be in the business of disenfranchising those who registered based on a reliance of that opinion?" an attorney asked.

Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, at first said she wasn’t going to fight the federal court-ordered extension. Now she is.

In her filing, Hobbs said the extension could be problematic for elections administration officials having to both process registrations and execute the elections process at the same time.

She wants the court to allow for a grace period until the end of this week, Oct. 16, for those who still want to register to vote.

If the court issues a stay, judges may also have to decide whether or not those who registered to vote between Oct. 6 and 11 are still eligible to vote in this election -- and if those voters already cast ballots, should those votes be counted.

"The court has three options. It can affirm the deadline of Oct. 23, or perhaps they take some type of middle ground and take a different date," said Tom Collins with Arizona Clean Elections.

Hobb proposed a new deadline of this Oct. 16th. A ruling has not been made as of 9 p.m. Monday.