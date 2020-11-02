Expand / Collapse search

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Latest coronavirus numbers in Arizona - 5/5/21

FOX 10's Renee Nelson has the latest coronavirus numbers in Arizona after 742 new cases were reported.

PHOENIX - The latest information on coronavirus cases in the state, from the Arizona Department of Health and county health departments:

  • Total cases: 866,022
  • Total deaths: 17,360
  • New cases reported today: 742
  • New deaths reported today: 5
  • Total vaccine doses administered: 5,163,900
  • Total number of vaccine doses ordered: 4,896,780
  • Percent of vaccine doses utilized: 105.5%
  • Total number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose: 2,982,692
  • Percent of people vaccinated: 41.5%
  • Number of people who are fully vaccinated: 2,368,154
  • View data dashboard

Maricopa County

  • Total cases: 539,625
  • Total deaths: 9,872
  • Hospital admissions: 37,291
  • Intensive care unit admissions: 2,531
  • View data dashboard

Pinal County

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Rural Arizona counties hoping for more Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses
slideshow

Rural Arizona counties hoping for more Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses

Now that a pause on the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine has been lifted, some Arizona counties are waiting for the vaccine to return, so that they can vaccinate more people against a disease that has disrupted the world for over a year.

Arizona doctors, clinics can order COVID-19 vaccine starting May 3
slideshow

Arizona doctors, clinics can order COVID-19 vaccine starting May 3

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, announced eligible physicians and local health care providers will no longer have to rely on allocations from their county public health department.

For more information about the coronavirus in your community, click on the links below from county and tribal health departments:

    Watch FOX 10 live newscasts:

    In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

    • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
    • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
    • Stay home when you are sick.
    • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
    • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
    • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
    • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
    • Monitor your health daily

    _____

    Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

    Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

    Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

    RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

    Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

    To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

    And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

    Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.