Crash closes Loop 101 at Olive Avenue in Peoria

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
10
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Crash closes Loop 101 at Olive Avenue in Peoria

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
Scene of a crash on the Loop 101 in Peoria article

Scene of a crash on the Loop 101 in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. - A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Loop 101 at Olive Avenue, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

There is no estimated time to reopen. Peoria fire crews say the freeway will be closed for several hours while the investigation is underway.

A photo from Peoria Fire of the scene shows a single car rolled over on its side.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 