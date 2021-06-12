Crash closes Loop 101 at Olive Avenue in Peoria

article

A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Loop 101 at Olive Avenue, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

There is no estimated time to reopen. Peoria fire crews say the freeway will be closed for several hours while the investigation is underway.

A photo from Peoria Fire of the scene shows a single car rolled over on its side.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







