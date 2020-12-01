Crash, fire closes Loop 101 near Broadway in Tempe

article

A fiery multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound Loop 101 near Broadway Road in Tempe.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said there are injuries as a result of the crash.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

All traffic must exit at Broadway Road.

Some of the southbound lanes were temporarily closed due to the crash.

