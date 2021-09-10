Crash involving multiple vehicles blocks lanes in both directions on I-17
PHOENIX - Officials with ADOT say a crash has blocked both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-17 in North Phoenix due to a crash.
The crash, according to ADOT, happened near I-17 and Happy Valley Road. DPS officials say the crash involves multiple vehicles.
This story is developing. Please check back for further update.
Other Top Stories
- Phoenix teacher accused of having sexual relationship with high school student
- Investigation underway in Phoenix after man dies while in police custody
- Charges filed against ex-Glendale officer accused of tasing man in the groin
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather
Advertisement