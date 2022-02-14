Crews at scene of 'very serious' car vs. motorcycle crash in Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officials say they are at the scene of a car vs. motorcycle collision in Phoenix on the afternoon of Feb. 14.

The incident took place in an area south of 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. In a brief statement, Sgt. Ann Justus describes the crash as "very serious," and said the area will be restricted for some time.

Sgt. Justus also said the crash does not involve any students. The crash scene is located close to Barry Goldwater High School.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app