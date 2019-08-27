Crews battle 2-alarm church fire in West Philadelphia

article

Crews are battling a 2-alarm church fire on 52nd and Warren streets in West Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out at the Greater Bible Way Temple around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The view from SKYFOX showed flames shooting from the roof and smoke. No word on injuries or what sparked the fire at this time.

Commuters should expect traffic delays in the area. SEPTA says service is being diverted over to east and west Girard Avenue between Lancaster Avenue and 63rd Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.