Crews battle Goldfield Fire along State Route 87

Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire that has burned an estimated 300 acres along State Route 87, just east of the Fort McDowell Casino and not far from Goldfield Ranch.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says one lane of SR 87 northbound at Shea Boulevard will remain blocked. All other lanes have reopened.

Earlier, SR 87 was closed from the Arizona Canal (milepost 189), to N. Goldfield Rd. (milepost 196).

The Arizona State Forestry Division says the fire was started by a vehicle in the Goldfield Ranch area.