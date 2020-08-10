Expand / Collapse search
Crews battle Goldfield Fire along State Route 87

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
FOX 10 Phoenix

Goldfield Fire burns near Ft. McDowell Casino

SkyFOX was over the brush fire that's burning along State Route 87. Crews are aggressively attacking this fire from the ground and the air.

FT. MCDOWELL, Ariz. - Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire that has burned an estimated 300 acres along State Route 87, just east of the Fort McDowell Casino and not far from Goldfield Ranch.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says one lane of SR 87 northbound at Shea Boulevard will remain blocked. All other lanes have reopened. 

Earlier, SR 87 was closed from the Arizona Canal (milepost 189), to N. Goldfield Rd. (milepost 196). 

The Arizona State Forestry Division says the fire was started by a vehicle in the Goldfield Ranch area.