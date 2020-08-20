Crews fighting 400-acre brush fire near Wickenburg

article

Fire crews are battling a 400-acre wildfire spreading 9 miles northeast of Wickenburg, forestry officials said on Aug. 20.

Officials say the Constellation Fire is actively growing and that two ranches in the area have been forced to evacuate.

Fire crews are responding on the ground and in the air to control the flames.

The fire was reportedly caused by lightning.

