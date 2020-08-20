Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 2:33 PM MST until THU 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 2:45 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 3:15 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow

Crews fighting 400-acre brush fire near Wickenburg

Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Fire crews are battling a 400-acre wildfire spreading 9 miles northeast of Wickenburg, forestry officials said on Aug. 20.

Officials say the Constellation Fire is actively growing and that two ranches in the area have been forced to evacuate.

Fire crews are responding on the ground and in the air to control the flames.

The fire was reportedly caused by lightning.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.