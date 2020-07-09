Crews fighting brush fire on Thunderbird Mountain in Glendale

article

Glendale fire crews are battling a 15-acre brush fire at the top of Thunderbird Mountain in Thunderbird Conservation Park.

State forestry officials say the fire has a moderate rate of spread, and aircraft have been called to help put out the flames.

Officials say no buildings are currently being threatened but will be pulling water from lakes east of 59th Avenue and south of the mountain to fight the fire.

Glendale, Peoria, and Phoenix crews are currently working the fire.

