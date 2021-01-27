Crews rescue 5 people in 2 incidents in Arizona snow-blanketed areas

article

Crews in northern Arizona used a helicopter and a tracked vehicle to rescue a total of five people in two incidents in areas blanketed by heavy snow from a major storm, authorities said.

Major highways closed by the storm in Arizona reopened on Jan. 26 as snowfall tapered off, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. However, some remained closed as of Wednesday.

A National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk’s crew on Tuesday hoisted up three climbers stranded in Haribo Canyon in the Sedona area. The crew also hoisted up four members of a local rescue team from the site, the National Guard said.

The climbers were reported stranded on Sunday but the storm made it difficult to reach the area to locate them, the Sedona Fire District said on Facebook.

(Sedona Fire District)

Elsewhere, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said crews from several agencies rescued two Phoenix-area men with four dogs after their vehicle got stuck on a forest road at Black Canyon Lake near Heber-Overgaard. That rescue began late Monday and ended early Tuesday, officials said.

Rescuers cleared a path to reach the stranded vehicle but worsening weather conditions required use of a tracked vehicle provided by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office to complete the rescue, officials said.

(Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

This story was reported from Phoenix.

