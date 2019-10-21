Crews respond to 3-alarm fire at West Philly auto body shop, nearby school evacuated

Firefighters are responding to a large fire at an auto body shop in West Philadelphia.

Flames broke out on South 60th Street and Spruce Street around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

SKYFOX was over the scene as thick black smoke flew from the building and walls collapsed.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Philadelphia School District Officials say Sayre High School students have been evacuated and relocated to Andrew Hamilton School at 56th and Spruce Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.