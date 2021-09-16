Crews searching for Maryland backpacker reported missing at Grand Canyon

article

National Park Service crews are searching for a Maryland man who was reported missing while backpacking in the Grand Canyon.

According to NPS, 66-year-old Clifton "Cliff" Beck was reported overdue on Tuesday night after he obtained a backcountry permit to spend two nights on the Walhalla Plateau on the North Rim from Sept. 10-12.

"Beck was expected to exit the backcountry of Grand Canyon National Park on September 12," NPS officials said in a news release.

On Wednesday, rangers conducted an aerial search but were unable to find Beck. Crews were expected to deploy nine ground search teams on Thursday, as well as helicopter and aircraft searches in the Walhalla Plateau area.

Beck is described as being 5"10", 160 pounds, and is balding with a gray beard. He is believed to be traveling alone, carrying a backpack, and wearing hiking boots.

If you have any information, you're asked to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tipline at 888-653-0009. You can also fill out an online form at www.nps.gov/ISB, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

