Crews use wrecking ball to demolish 'Leaning Tower of Dallas'

Demolish crews have finally begun the process of knocking down the “Leaning Tower of Dallas.” This time they're doing it the old-fashioned way with a crane and wrecking ball.

The company hired to demolish the old 11-story building Affiliated Computer Services failed on its first attempt at an implosion. The core of the building, where the elevators and stairwells were, remained standing at an angle.

The leaning building became an internet sensation, with some people stopping by to take selfies and pretending to hold the building up. The Legoland Discovery Center in Grapevine even added the temporary landmark to its Dallas-Fort Worth mini-land display.

Monday's demolition work is scheduled to take several hours.

Once the site is cleared, it will be used for a future mixed-use development along the Central Expressway near Haskell Avenue, north of Downtown Dallas.

