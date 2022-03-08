Crews working on 'large fire and explosion' in unincorporated Pinal County, officials say
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Officials with the Apache Junction Police Department say crews from multiple jurisdictions are working on what is being described as a "large fire and explosion" in an unincorporated part of Pinal County.
According to a brief tweet, the incident happened in the area of McDowell Boulevard and Ironwood Drive. Images from Google Maps show homes in the area.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
