Culture Conversations: Special edition addresses Jacob Blake shooting, social justice in sports and more 

In a week of protests and national outrage that followed over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, FOX 11 will host a special edition of its digital program, Culture Conversations.

Blake was shot by city police officers in Wisconsin in Kenosha, Wisconsin in front of his young sons. As a result of the shooting, he was left paralyzed.

This week’s episode features Dominique DiPrima of The Front Page on KJLH Radio and Real 92.3’s DJ Hed.

In addition to discussion focused on the latest developments in the Blake shooting, this episode will also address professional athletes using their platform in the fight against racial injustice, police reform, Friday’s March on Washington and the Republican National Convention.

When footage of Blake began emerging on social media, DJ Hed confessed he wasn’t surprised it happened again.

The shooting comes just three months after George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Advertisement

“I guess it’s become normalized and that’s pretty sad to say as a Black man,” DJ Hed said. He also mentioned the trauma Blake’s son endured as a result of witnessing the shooting.

According to Blake’s family, Blake is now handcuffed to a hospital bed and he continues to get treatment.

“It’s insane. I mean, this guy is paralyzed. Seven shots to the back…where is he going?,” DiPrima asked. “I won’t allow myself to be desensitized.”

After the shooting, Kenosha erupted in protests.

During Tuesday night’s protests, authorities said 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire on protesters. Two people were killed and a third person was wounded.

Rittenhouse made his first court appearance Friday. The teen faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide. His extradition hearing was postponed to Sept. 25 by an Illinois judge.

RELATED:

• Thousands expected at March on Washington commemorations amid revived racial tensions

• Father of Jacob Blake says son is paralyzed from waist down after shooting in Kenosha

• Los Angeles Chargers postpone practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting

• Report: NBA players agree to resume playoffs after protest against racial injustice

• Dodgers, Giants game postponed in wake of police shooting of Jacob Blake

Watch more episodes of Culture Conversations

To contact us about this program, email us at cultureconversations@foxtv.com. Follow the conversation on social media #cultureconversations.